Seoul shares rebound from 7-mth low, but caution remains
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2012 / 12:18 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares rebound from 7-mth low, but caution remains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares nudged up near the opening bell on Thursday to recover from a seven-month low hit in the previous session, although gains are likely to be capped by worries of a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone and sluggish global growth.

KB Financial Group shares were up 1.1 percent after its board members decided on Wednesday not to bid for the government’s 6 trillion won ($5.21 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.33 percent at 1,775.11 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

