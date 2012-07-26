FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South shares bounce back from 7-mth low; LG Elec up 6.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2012 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

South shares bounce back from 7-mth low; LG Elec up 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday after falling to a seven-month trough in the previous session, on the back of strong earnings by technology stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.74 percent to close at 1,782.47 points on Thursday.

LG Electronics shares spiked 6.6 percent after it reported a doubling in second quarter profit.

LG published its April-June results during open trading hours on Wednesday, but its share had closed 2.1 percent down due to broad risk aversion and creeping worries over its underperforming handset business.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.