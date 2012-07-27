FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares gain on ECB hints; Samsung up 2 pct after Q2 results
July 27, 2012 / 12:13 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares gain on ECB hints; Samsung up 2 pct after Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares kicked off Friday’s session with a sharp rally, tracking overnight gains in global stocks after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged to do everything that is necessary to protect the euro zone.

Samsung Electronics shares were up 2 percent after publishing its second quarter results shortly before the opening bell on Friday, registering profits that were in line with a previous guidance estimate.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.6 percent at 1,810.94 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

