Seoul shares rally to 1-week high on ECB, tech results

* Samsung Elec up 4.2 pct after record $5.9 bln profit * LG Display jumps nearly 7 pct on forecast-beating result * Investors buy back cyclicals, pull out of defensives By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares soared to a one-week high on Friday, led by strong gains in blue-chip technology stocks, as hints of bold action from the European Central Bank eased worries over a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone and rejuvenated risk appetite. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.1 percent at 1,830.09 points as of 0258 GMT. Markets worldwide rallied after ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone, fuelling expectations that the central bank may step in to ease surging borrowing costs in indebted Spain and Italy. "The news brought great relief but with no details yet on how the ECB intends act, investors are still waiting on concrete measure to come out of the upcoming ECB policy meeting to set a market trend," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities. Tech-giant Samsung Electronics climbed 4.2 percent after publishing its second-quarter results shortly before the opening bell on Friday, posting record profits on strong sales of its Galaxy S smartphones. Among other notable movers in the tech sector, screenmaker LG Display jumped more than 6.9 percent after posting better-than-expected second quarter results on Thursday after the closing bell. Despite extending its money-losing stretch to seven straight quarters, LG Display's slender loss of 26 billion won in the April-June period trumped forecasts and was significantly less than the previous quarter's 178 billion won loss. The broad risk rally saw all 19 KRX industry group sub-indices tracked by main bourse operator Korea Exchange trading in positive territory while winning shares dwarfed decliners nearly 4 to 1. Investors bought back battered cyclicals such as banks and shipyards while defensive plays that held up well throughout the recent market decline showed relative weakness. State-owned Woori Finance Holdings,, South Korea's largest financial services firm, rallied 4 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industry, the world's biggest shipbuilder, soared 4.4 percent. The strength in large caps lifted the KOSPI 200 index of core stocks up 2.5 percent, outpacing the rate of the rise in the broader index. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)