Seoul shares rally to 1-week high on ECB, tech results
July 27, 2012 / 3:22 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares rally to 1-week high on ECB, tech results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Samsung Elec up 4.2 pct after record $5.9 bln profit
    * LG Display jumps nearly 7 pct on forecast-beating result
    * Investors buy back cyclicals, pull out of defensives

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares soared to a one-week
high on Friday, led by strong gains in blue-chip technology
stocks, as hints of bold action from the European Central Bank
eased worries over a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone and
rejuvenated risk appetite.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
2.1 percent at 1,830.09 points as of 0258 GMT.
    Markets worldwide rallied after ECB chief Mario Draghi
pledged to do whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone,
fuelling expectations that the central bank may step in to ease
surging borrowing costs in indebted Spain and Italy.
    "The news brought great relief but with no details yet on
how the ECB intends act, investors are still waiting on concrete
measure to come out of the upcoming ECB policy meeting to set a
market trend," said Park Suk-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.
    Tech-giant Samsung Electronics climbed 4.2
percent after publishing its second-quarter results shortly
before the opening bell on Friday, posting record profits on
strong sales of its Galaxy S smartphones. 
    Among other notable movers in the tech sector, screenmaker
LG Display jumped more than 6.9 percent after
posting better-than-expected second quarter results on Thursday
after the closing bell. 
    Despite extending its money-losing stretch to seven straight
quarters, LG Display's slender loss of 26 billion won in the
April-June period trumped forecasts and was significantly less
than the previous quarter's 178 billion won loss. 
    The broad risk rally saw all 19 KRX industry group
sub-indices tracked by main bourse operator Korea Exchange
trading in positive territory while winning shares dwarfed
decliners nearly 4 to 1.
    Investors bought back battered cyclicals such as banks and
shipyards while defensive plays that held up well throughout the
recent market decline showed relative weakness.
    State-owned Woori Finance Holdings,, South
Korea's largest financial services firm, rallied 4 percent while
Hyundai Heavy Industry, the world's biggest
shipbuilder, soared 4.4 percent.
    The strength in large caps lifted the KOSPI 200 index of
core stocks up 2.5 percent, outpacing the rate of the
rise in the broader index. 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
