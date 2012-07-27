Seoul shares at 2-1/2 week high lifted by tech earnings, ECB

* Q2 earnings from Samsung, LG Display lift tech giants * Investors buy back cyclicals, pull out of defensives * Fed, ECB meeting in focus amid optimism of easing steps By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks climbed to a two-and-a-half week closing high on Friday as hints of a bold debt-fighting stance by the European Central Bank revived appetite for risk, while blue chip technology shares were lifted by positive earnings. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rallied 2.62 percent to close at 1,829.16 points and turned slightly higher for the week. The index has risen 0.2 percent this year. Markets worldwide rallied after ECB chief Mario Draghi pledged to do whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone, fuelling expectations that the central bank may step in to ease surging borrowing costs in indebted Spain and Italy. "Draghi's statement promising to take every possible action necessary was a very powerful verbal signal that widened the perceived number of easing actions available to the central bank," said Choi Chang-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. "Still, it's difficult to expect this momentum to last until concrete solutions are brought to the table at the upcoming ECB policy meeting, and the market may re-enter another quiet period," Choi said. Tech-giant Samsung Electronics soared 5.2 percent after publishing its second-quarter results shortly before the opening bell on Friday, which showed record profits on the back of strong smartphone shipments. Among other notable movers in the tech sector, shares in LG Display jumped 7.3 percent after trimming more losses than expected in the latest quarter, according to company data released on Thursday after the closing bell. Despite hitting the red for a seventh straight quarter, LG Display's slender loss of 26 billion won during April-June was significantly less than the previous period's 178 billion won loss, with analysts viewing a turnaround to profits in the third quarter. The strength in South Korea's tech-heavy large-caps lifted the KOSPI 200 index of core stocks up 2.9 percent, outpacing gains posted in the broader index. Investors bought back battered cyclicals such as financials and shipyards while defensive plays that held up well throughout the recent market decline showed relative weakness. Still, the risk rally was felt widely across the market, sending 18 out of the 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by main bourse operator Korea Exchange into positive territory while winning shares dwarfed decliners 644 to 186. Market players will be closely monitoring the outcome of next week's policy meetings by the ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve, with hopes for additional easing on the rise as global policymakers face more pressure to act in light of a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone and little signs of a let-up in sluggish global growth. Move on day +2.62 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +0.19 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)