FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares open up on ECB, Fed stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares open up on ECB, Fed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened up on Monday with appetite for risk supported by expectations of major stimulus action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank policymakers.

Shares in KT Corp, South Korea’s second-largest mobile service provider, fell 2 percent after the personal information of 8.7 million of its subscribers was leaked in a hacking incident.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.87 percent at 1,845.08 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.