Seoul shares hit 4-week high on ECB, Fed stimulus hopes
July 30, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares hit 4-week high on ECB, Fed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* KOSPI breaks above 50-day moving average
    * The benchmark had been near 2012 lows on Friday
    * KT falls 4.7 pct after personal data leaks

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares climbed to a 4-week
high on Monday morning, supported by hopes of fresh easing
measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank when they hold policy meetings later this week.
    The boost in sentiment for risk assets has engineered a
striking turnaround for the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) which had last week until Friday languished just
above a 2012 low.
    It rose 0.9 percent to 1,844.83 as of 0142 GMT, breaking
above its 50-day moving average of 1,833.48 points but investors
remained wary as the ECB offered no details despite Mario
Draghi's strongly-worded pledge last week to tackle the region's
worsening debt crisis.
    "At this point, this looks to be more of a relief rally and
although expectations of central bank actions are there,
investors aren't buying into it with a lot of conviction," said
Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
     A string of major economic data releases out this week is
also keeping many investors on the sidelines.
    "This week's China PMI data and U.S. reports on jobs and
output will all need to play key supporting roles to sustain the
optimism, but for now it's got investors tied up from taking
fresh positions," said Kim.
    Growth-sensitive cyclicals outperformed with shipyards
leading. Samsung Heavy Industries climbed 3.3
percent and Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 2 percent.
    But KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest mobile
service provider, fell 4.7 percent after announcing on Sunday
that personal data from 8.7 million of its subscribers had been
leaked in a hacking incident.     
($1 = 1138.2750 Korean won) 
    

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

