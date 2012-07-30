FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares climb to 4-week closing high on stimulus hopes
July 30, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares climb to 4-week closing high on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks climbed to a four-week closing high on Monday, buoyed by expectations of further easing measures by global central banks to support growth and tame a deepening debt crisis in Europe.

Financials outperformed, with KB Financial Group gaining 2.5 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOPSI) rose 0.8 percent to close at 1,843.79 points, well above its 50-day moving average of 1,833.49 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

