#Financials
July 30, 2012 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound before global c.bank meetings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to tread
water on Tuesday as investors wait to see whether the U.S.
Federal Reserve and European Central Bank will introduce new
measures to support growth and tame a deepening debt crisis in
Europe.
    "With the market at a crossroads between satisfaction and
disappointment, investors have little choice other than to sit
on the sidelines for now and see what the central banks do,"
said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
    With expectations fully priced in, investors are erring on
the side of caution to see what cards the ECB will put on the
table when it meets on Thursday, while also looking for fresh
signs of easing from the Fed, which kicks of its two-day policy
meeting on Tuesday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.8 percent to a four-week closing high of 1,843.79 points on
Monday.
    Last week's strong-worded pledge from ECB chief Mario Draghi
to do whatever it takes to save the euro zone fuelled a sharp
two-day rally and springboarded the main index, which was
languishing at a 2012-low last Wednesday.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:44 GMT----------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,385.30    -0.05%    -0.670    
USD/JPY                   78.15       -0%     0.000    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.500      --      -0.044    
SPOT GOLD             $1,621.75    -0.07%    -1.090    
US CRUDE                 $89.78    -0.39%    -0.350    
DOW JONES              13073.01    -0.02%     -2.65    
ASIA ADRS               116.50    -0.75%     -0.88    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St dips after year's best 2-day run, Fed eyed 
>Prices rise before central bank meetings          
>Euro drops vs dlr on caution over Fed,ECB meetings 
>Brent slips to near $106 on economic woes         
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**KOREAN AIR ** 
Korean Air, South Korea's flagship passenger and
cargo carrier, said in a regulatory filing on Monday it was
considering bidding for an estimated 1.2 trillion Korean won
($1.05 billion) stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)
. 
    
**HYUNDAI MOTOR **
Hyundai Motor Co has ordered a partial recall of its
Santa Fe sport-utility vehicles and Sonata sedans over separate
air bag issues, U.S. safety regulators said. 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

