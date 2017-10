SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were nearly flat in the opening minutes of trade on Tuesday, with investors waiting on the sidelines to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will undertake further stimulus action.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.09 percent at 1,845.46 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)