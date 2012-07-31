FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares surge to 5-week high on short-covering
July 31, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea shares surge to 5-week high on short-covering

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Anticipating ECB action, investors rush to cover shorts
    * Net foreign inflow most in 6-mths, lifts large-caps
    * Samsung Elec posts 4-day rally, up 13 pct since Q2 result
    * Battered STX firms rally across the board on bargain bids

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks staged a late
rally to close at their highest level in five weeks on Tuesday
as hopes of major stimulus action from the European Central Bank
and the U.S. Federal Reserve sparked a flurry of short-covering.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
nearly 2.1 percent or 32.8 points to end at 1,881.99,
outperforming its regional peers.
    "With Draghi's comments foreshadowing imminent action from
the ECB, investors weren't willing to place any negative bets
against the market and promptly closed out their short
positions," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities, referring to ECB chief Mario Draghi's pledge last
week to do whatever it takes to protect the euro.
    "Arbitrage trading also provided support, with foreign
investors buying back into futures after a rather excessive
unwinding of longs before the latest rally was triggered," Lee
said.
    Bullish foreign investors extended their buying binge into a
third day, snapping up a net 611 billion won ($537.1 million)
worth of shares on Monday, the largest single-day net purchase
in six months.
    Offshore players have now pumped more than 1.5 trillion won
in net funds into the South Korean equities market since Friday.
    Large-cap shares, which take up the lion's share of offshore
capital inflow, rose sharply across the board, helping the KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks climb 2.3 percent to
outpace gains in the broader market, with 170 of its 200
components ending up in positive territory.
    Index-giant Samsung Electronics closed 2.7
percent higher, hitting a fresh two-and-a-half month high and
surging more than 13 percent over a four-day rally after
announcing record quarterly profits for the June period on
Friday. 
    Among other heavyweights, KIA Motor advanced 2.8
percent while POSCO rose 2 percent.
    All 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by main bourse
operator Korea Exchange were up, but battered cyclicals stood
out with investors out on the hunt for undervalued stocks.
    The trend was highlighted by STX Group affiliates, some of
the most heavily beaten down shares in recent weeks over the
vulnerability of its core shipbuilding and marine transportation
businesses to the euro zone debt crisis.
    STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, spiked 12.3 percent
while STX Corporation jumped 9.8 percent.
    After the main board was dragged to a 2012 low last
Wednesday following a series of heavy sell-offs, sentiment took
a sharp, bullish turn after Draghi's bold pledge to fight
Europe's debt crisis. 
    Draghi's comments have buoyed expectations that the ECB may
resurrect its suspended bond-buying program to tame surging
borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted nations. The central
bank holds a closely-watched policy meeting on Thursday. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a two-day meeting
starting on Tuesday, with pressure mounting on the Fed to
introduce more growth-supportive measures amid signs that the
U.S. economy is losing steam.
    
         Move on day                +2.07 percent               
         12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                 
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                
         Change on yr               +3.08 percent               
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011               
         All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981  
($1 = 1137.5750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

