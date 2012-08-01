FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares drift lower as investors eye central bank meetings
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 1, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares drift lower as investors eye central bank meetings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Financials underperform, cool off after sharp rally
    * Hyundai Dept falls 3 pct after Q2 earnings disappoint
    * Samsung Elec eases back from 2-1/2 mth high
    * State utility KOGAS jumps 6.1 pct on rosy outlook
    * Noodlemaker Samyang soars after price hike - report

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on
Wednesday to end a four-day rally, with investors reluctant to
take fresh positions ahead of back-to-back policy meetings by
the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank (ECB). 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.11 percent to close at 1,879.93 points, but still maintained a
solid foothold over its 60-day moving average of 1,845.23 points
after it was topped on Tuesday.
    "Given that U.S. stocks have recently scaled their 120-day
moving average, the KOSPI is still lagging in pace," Woori
Investment & Securities said in a note to clients.
    "If foreign investors can be convinced to remain active in
the market however, the KOSPI's own 120-day moving average of
1,920 points could be viewed as the short-term ceiling."
    A highly anticipated ECB meeting on Thursday could be a
critical juncture in the market which could either satisfy or
disappoint investors expecting further easing action, after ECB
chief Mario Draghi's bold comments last week pledging to do
everything necessary to save the euro zone.   
    But consensus is building among market watchers that the
Federal Reserve is unlikely to introduce immediate stimulus
action at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday,
with supportive economic data showing improved consumer
confidence and home sales data further denting hopes.
    Trading was subdued compared with a busy Tuesday, marked by
a flurry of short-covering bids, with 3.7 trillion won ($3.3
billion) worth of shares exchanging hands on the main bourse on
Wednesday, 66 percent of the previous session's turnover.
    "The market is taking a breather after (Tuesday's) breakneck
rally, with slight corrections seen in overheated large-caps
while the broader market is on caution ahead of a significant
macro event," said Lee Mu-jin, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities. 
    Volatile bank shares underperformed, cooling off after sharp
recent gains, with all four major banks sitting in the red as
Hana Financial Group slumped 2.5 percent while Woori
Finance Holdings fell 2.2 percent. 
    Retailer Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd slumped
3.5 percent after recording a 6.9 percent decline in operating
profit for the second quarter. 
    Samsung Electronics eased 0.7 percent lower to
end a four-day surge that took its shares to a two-and-a-half
month high until Tuesday, backed by a record second-quarter
profit announcement last Friday.
    Bucking the wider trend was state-owned utility Korea Gas
Corp, which soared 6.1 percent after Taurus
Securities assigned a positive outlook for the company, citing
its strength in overseas resource development.
    Shares in foodmaker Samyang Holdings rallied 5.3
percent after a media report that the instant noodle giant was
raising prices of six of its products by 5-10 percent from the
beginning of August.
    
    FURTHER SLOWDOWN, FURTHER RATE CUT?
    Data released by the government on Wednesday showed exports
in July contracted at the sharpest annual pace in nearly three
years, underscoring the impact of sluggish global demand on
Asia's fourth-largest economy amid signs of widespread economic
slowdown across Asia. 
    The latest indication of this trend came from China's
official manufacturing data released on Wednesday, which fell to
an eight-month low to further undermine fragile market
confidence. 
    But the slowdown also dragged on South Korea's inflation
rate which settled to a 12-year low in July, giving the Bank of
Korea more room to conduct a back-to-back rate cut after it
unexpectedly lowered borrowing costs for the first time in three
years last month. 

         Move on day                -0.11 percent               
         12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                 
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                
         Change on yr               +2,97 percent               
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011               
         All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981  
($1 = 1130.6250 won)

 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.