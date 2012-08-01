Seoul shares seen under pressure after Fed disappoints

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may be pushed lower on Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve offered no new stimulus measures at the end of its two-day policy meeting, disappointing investors. The Fed acknowledged that the U.S. economic recovery was losing pace but took no new action, while also giving few hints of policy easing in the near term. "Expectations weren't high but the market can't help but feel at least a little disappointed, although many investors are still willing to stay on the sidelines until the later ECB meeting provides a clearer direction," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Eyes are now turning towards the European Central Bank, which is expected to introduce new measures to ease the strain of borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted countries, with speculation being fuelled by last week's bold comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi pledging to preserve the euro zone. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.11 percent to close at 1,879.93 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:16 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,375.32 -0.29% -4.000 USD/JPY 78.42 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.524 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,600.15 0.10% 1.560 US CRUDE $88.85 -0.07% -0.060 DOW JONES 12971.06 -0.29% -37.62 ASIA ADRS 116.55 -0.32% -0.37 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips after Fed, trading glitch >Bonds fall after Fed refrains on more aid >Dollar jumps as Fed defers stimulus >Oil ends up but pares gains after Fed statement ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **AUTOMAKERS** South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor saw monthly global sales expand at their slowest pace in 16 months in July, hurt by a partial walkout of domestic factory workers, while its sister brand KIA Motors also suffered, posting an 11-month low in overseas sales. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)