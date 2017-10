SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were steady in early Thursday trade, with investors taking to the sidelines to await the results of a highly anticipated policy meeting by the European Central Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.07 percent at 1,881.21 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)