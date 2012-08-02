FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 3:05 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares flat as investors brace for ECB meeting

Joonhee Yu

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were nearly flat on Thursday morning as investors shifted their focus to a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no new stimulus measures the previous day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.08 percent at 1,881.46 points as of 0230 GMT.

Investors have been speculating the ECB will unveil extra stimulus after its meeting on Thursday, following ECB chief Mario Draghi’s bold pledge last week to do everything necessary to save the euro zone.

“If all goes according to expectations, 1,900 points looks well within reach, but anything short of major policy action by the ECB could trigger a heavy sell-off,” said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

“The question beyond the immediate short term is whether the index could rise above the lower 1,900 level on a positive outcome and maintain it, and this would require improved fundamentals to prevail over ongoing risk,” said Woori Investment & Securities in a note to its clients.

Battered crude oil refiners outperformed on bargain hunting, with GS Holdings soaring 4.5 percent while S-Oil rose 2.8 percent.

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) rose 3.4 percent after local media reports said the state utility had discovered 230 million tonnes of additional gas reserves at an offshore gas field in Mozambique.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.5 percent, continuing to cool off after scaling a 2-1/2 month high on Tuesday following a four-day earnings rally in which the index-giant surged 13 percent. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

