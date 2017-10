SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering any new stimulus measures, with attention focusing on whether the European Central Bank would take decisive action later in the day to contain the region’s debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,869.40 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)