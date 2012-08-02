FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen posting steep decline as ECB disappoints
August 2, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen posting steep decline as ECB disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may fall sharply when
the market opens on Friday after the European Central Bank
disappointed investors who were hoping for immediate measures to
fight the euro zone debt crisis.
    ECB chief Mario Draghi said the bank was drawing up plans to
ease surging borrowing costs in Spain and other indebted
countries through direct bond purchases but the move, likely a
few weeks away, underwhelmed market participants who were hoping
for more immediate action.
    "Draghi's comments last week suggested at something much
more urgent and many bubbles were popped by the bank's rather
lacklustre response relative to sky-high expectations," said Lim
Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
    "This is by no means the beginning of a steady downtrend
however ... the ECB has opened up a very strong possibility of
future bond buying and further rate cuts, so policy action hopes
are still alive and well, just not as demanding as it was prior
to today" Lim said.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.6 percent to close at 1,869.40 points.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                 1,365.00   -0.74%   -10.140    
USD/JPY                    78.25    0.04%     0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.478     --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD              $1,588.99   -0.05%    -0.750    
US CRUDE                  $87.36    0.26%     0.230    
DOW JONES               12878.88   -0.71%    -92.18    
ASIA ADRS                116.09   -0.39%     -0.46
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St takes a hit from ECB disappointment        
>U.S. Fed balance sheet grows a tad in latest week  
>Euro slumps as ECB comes up short                  
>Brent slips as ECB disappoints                     
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS **
    
South Korea decided to suspend the sale of its 6 trillion won
($5.2 billion) controlling stake in Woori Finance Holdings
 after failing to evoke interest from potential
buyers, a Financial Services Commission official said on
Thursday. 
    
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
    
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding said in a regulatory
filing that a North African client had chosen it as the
preferred bidder to build a floating storage and offloading
(FSO) platform. Although STX did not post further details on the
deal, local media speculated it may be worth around 500 billion
won ($441.8 million)
($1 = 1131.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

