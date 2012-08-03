Seoul shares fall more than 1 pct as ECB disappoints

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dropped more than 1 percent early on Friday after the European Central Bank disappointed investors who were hoping for immediate action to fight the euro zone debt crisis.

Shipbuilders underperformed, with Hyundai Heavy Industries slumping 2.9 percent, while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering declined 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 1.35 percent to 1,844.20 points by 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Joseph Radford)