Seoul shares fall on ECB, but losses pared as policy hopes kept alive

* KOSPI initially down 1.4 pct, then cuts that to 0.7 pct

* Bargain hunting keeps index above 60-day moving average

* STX up 1.3 pct after winning an Africa deal

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday morning, with investors disappointed that the European Central Bank held back from immediate action to tackle a deepening fiscal crisis in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.4 percent early in the session, then pared the loss as investors bought shares on the dips. At 0328 GMT, the index was at 1,857.1 points, off 0.66 percent.

The main board was holding above its closely watched 60-day moving average of 1,842.02 points, which it topped on Monday.

“Policy hopes are still alive, which is softening downside risk and turning investors much more active in bargain-hunting,” said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Expectations for bold ECB action ran high after central bank chief Mario Draghi delivered a strong-worded pledge to protect the euro zone. But while the Thursday meeting didn’t take decisive measures, the ECB indicated it may resume buying bonds to drive down surging Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

Still, disappointment dominated the market, with investors put further on the defensive ahead of crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for July. A poor reading would likely boost the chances that the U.S. Federal Reserve would embark on new stimulus measures.

“The window is closing in on the Fed to take action and I believe next month could be their last opportunity,” said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at Samsung Securities. “If data continues to show only a moderate pace of slowdown, we see little chance of anything happening before the presidential elections.”

Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group shedding 3.2 percent and Woori Finance Holdings falling 2.8 percent.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding bucked wider trends to gain 1.3 percent, after saying it won a floating and offloading platform deal from a North African client, which local media speculate to be worth around 500 billion won ($441.8 million).

Risk averse investors rotated into classic defensive plays such as telecoms, lifting SK Telecom shares 2.1 percent while KT Corp rose 2.2 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)