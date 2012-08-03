FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares fall after ECB holds back immediate action
August 3, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares fall after ECB holds back immediate action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Friday after investors were left disappointed by the lack of immediate policy action by the European Central Bank (ECB), following a similar inaction from the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier in the week.

Financials underperformed, with Hana Financial Group tumbling 4.3 percent while Shinhan Financial Group slumped 3.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.11 percent to close at 1,848.68 points, but still managed to keep its head above the 60-day moving average of 1,841.91 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

