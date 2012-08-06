Seoul shares up more than 2 pct on U.S. jobs, ECB hopes

* U.S. jobs, renewed hopes from ECB lift KOSPI to near 1,900

* Blue-chip tech shares rally on improved risk appetite

* STX affiliates surge across the board on report of PE bid

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares posted sharp gains on Monday morning, lifted by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and renewed hopes of further easing action by the European Central Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.2 percent at 1,889.28 points as of 0120 GMT.

“The improved picture in the U.S. job market was just sufficient enough to temper worries of a slowdown in the U.S. economy while preserving hopes of another round of bond-buying by the Federal Reserve,” said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose the most in five months, but a rise in the jobless rate left most economists still expecting further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve as soon as September.

“I think the market has built a solid enough base to maintain itself above 1,840 points, and could make a serious push into 1,900 territory if we see some more supportive data from China,” Bae said.

Data from China ranging between trade, bank loans and investments will be closely watched this week as investors seek to gauge the health of the world’s second largest economy.

Although disappointment reigned last week from the lack of immediate action from the ECB, investors took hope of further easing from a second look at ECB chief Mario Draghi’s comments, suggesting that intervention was near.

A broad rally in large caps lifted the KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks up 2.3 percent, outpacing gains in the wider market.

Blue-chip technology shares led the advance, with index-giant Samsung Electronics surging 4.3 percent while SK Hynix soared 4.1 percent.

Shares of STX Group affiliates including STX Corp and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co saw gains of more than 6 percent after the Korea Economic Daily reported a local private equity fund was in talks to acquire a 49 percent stake in unlisted affiliate STX Energy Co.

The report estimated the value of the deal at 300 billion won and 400 billion won ($264 million-$352 million), citing market sources.

STX Group, suffering from a sharp downturn in its main shipbuilding and cargo shipping businesses, has actively sought to secure liquidity by putting some of its subsidiaries on sale, including Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)