SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on Monday on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and revived hopes of fresh easing from the European Central Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.01 percent to close at 1,885.88 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)