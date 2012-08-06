Seoul shares close at 7-wk high on U.S. jobs, ECB hopes

* KOSPI up 2 pct, widens gap above 60-day moving average * Growth-sensitive cyclicals, exporters underpin market * STX affiliates up on report of private equity fund bid By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares climbed to a seven-week closing high on Monday, posting sharp gains on the back of stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and resuscitated hopes of fresh easing from the European Central Bank. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2.01 percent to close at 1,885.88 points, its highest level since June 21 and settling well above its 60-day moving average of 1,841 points. Investors positively re-evaluated the ECB's statement after its policy meeting on Thursday which hinted at upcoming steps to contain surging borrowing costs in Spain, overcoming last week's initial disappointment over a lack of immediate action. "The ECB still faces legal challenges such as the pending decision of the German constitutional court over the ESM, but further action is still only seen as a question of when despite the timeframe being pushed back to September at the earliest rather than now," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Sentiment was also lifted after U.S. nonfarm payrolls climbed the most in five months, although a simultaneous rise in the jobless rate preserved hopes of further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve as soon as September. "The ECB and the Fed didn't fire their big guns, but strong hints have been given and enough pressure still exists for further easing to keep markets buoyant," said Lee. Growth-sensitive stocks outperformed, led by builders with GS Construction soaring 6.3 percent while Hyundai Engineering & Construction gained 4.1 percent. Blue-chip tech exporters underpinned the market, with U.S. linked Samsung Electronics surging 4.4 percent while SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent. The main board's 200-share benchmark was lifted 2.3 percent, with 144 of its components ending in positive territory, underscoring the broad rally in large-cap index heavyweights. Foreigner investors were net buyers of South Korean stocks for the sixth session out of the last seven, with last Friday's net selling following a brief dip in global risk appetite. Offshore players bought a net 138.1 billion won ($121.7 million) worth of shares on Monday following a week where the local market enjoyed a wave of over 1.2 trillion won in net foreign inflow. Shares in STX Group affiliates rose, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding up 4 percent after Atinum Investment Co said in a regulatory filing that it was mulling a bid for unlisted subsidiary STX Energy Co through a private equity fund. Local media estimated the value of the deal at 300 billion won to 400 billion won ($264 million-$352 million) for a 49 percent stake in STX Energy, citing market sources. STX Group, suffering from a sharp downturn in its main shipbuilding and cargo shipping businesses, has actively sought to secure liquidity by putting some of its subsidiaries up for sale, including Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings. Atinum Investment shares closed up 4.8 percent. Up ahead, Chinese economic data ranging from trade and bank loans to investments will be closely watched this week as investors seek to gauge the health of the world's second largest economy. "I think the market has built a solid enough base to maintain itself above 1,840 points, and could make a serious push into 1,900 territory if we see some more supportive data from China," said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. Move on day +2.01 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +3.29 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1134.7750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)