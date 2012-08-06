FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen in range; this week's Chinese data eyed
August 6, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen in range; this week's Chinese data eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to tread
in a tight range on Tuesday after hitting a seven-week closing
high in the previous session, as investors await a string of
economic data from China due later this week.
    Chinese data ranging from trade and bank loans to
investments will be closely watched a s investors seek to gauge
the health of the world's second-largest economy.
    "Stocks may be overheating as they rapidly approach the
1,900-point territory, but with the economic recovery in the
U.S. and China and action by global central banks looking to
slowly gain traction, the outlook for the long term looks good,"
said Hanyang Securities in a note to its clients.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 2
percent to 1,885.88 points on Monday, its highest in seven
weeks.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:10 GMT-----------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,394.23       0.23%     3.240
USD/JPY                   78.20      -0.04%    -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.565        --       0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,610.61       0.01%     0.220
US CRUDE                 $91.92      -0.30%    -0.280
DOW JONES              13117.51       0.16%     21.34
ASIA ADRS               119.36       0.51%      0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St closes at 3-month high on hopes for Europe 
>Prices rise slightly before U.S. debt sales        
>Euro extends prior session's gains on ECB optimism 
>Oil hits 11-wk high on strong equities, weak dollar 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

