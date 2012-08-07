Seoul shares close flat; Halla plunges 13 pct

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed marginally higher on Monday as investors took a breather following hefty gains in the previous session, awaiting a slew of economic data from China to provide further market cues.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.05 percent higher to close at 1,886.80 points.

Shares in Halla Climate Control Corp plunged nearly 13.2 percent on Tuesday after South Korean auto-parts maker Mando announced a preliminary deal to secure purchasing rights of Halla shares held by the National Pension Service (NPS). (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)