S.Korea shares rise for third day on easing hopes
August 8, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea shares rise for third day on easing hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose for the third-straight session on Wednesday on optimism that global policymakers will take action soon to bolster the global economy and address the growing fiscal crisis in Europe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.9 percent at 1,903.23 points, easing back from a three-month intraday high logged earlier in the session, but still finishing on top of the key psychological level of 1,900.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill

