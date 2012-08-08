FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen losing steam as policy optimism wanes
August 8, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen losing steam as policy optimism wanes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to pause
on Thursday in the wake of a three-day rally, with policy
optimism waning over a lack of details on further action from
global central banks while a raft of Chinese economic data lies
in store later in the day.
    Investors took a breather after expectations of further
stimulus from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve
drove local shares to a three-month high, with resistance on the
main index's 120-day moving average cutting down on gains during
late trading on Wednesday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.9 percent to close at 1,903.23 points on Wednesday.
    "From Chinese data to a Bank of Korea policy meeting, a busy
calendar of events will likely keep investors on the back foot
after the sharp rally seen of late," Woori Investment &
Securities said in a note to clients.
    "But the growing synergy effect of policy optimism and eased
growth fears could be a powerful catalyst for further gains in
the long run after a period of consolidation." 
    A batch of data from China starting on Thursday -- including
inflation, industrial output, and retail sales -- is expected to
show the world's second-largest economy is stabilizing after a
sluggish first half of the year. 
    South Korea's central bank will hold a policy rate meeting
on Thursday where it is expected to keep interest rates steady
following a surprise cut in July, although it is likely to lower
rates at least once more this year if the economy continues to
show signs of weakness. 

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:52 GMT---------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST   PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                 1,402.22    0.06%      0.870    
USD/JPY                    78.41    0.01%      0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.651     --        0.023    
SPOT GOLD              $1,611.29    0.00%      0.000    
US CRUDE                  $93.48    0.14%      0.130    
DOW JONES               13175.64    0.05%       7.04    
ASIA ADRS                120.03   -0.24%      -0.29    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 just barely extends rally to Day Four      
>Prices slide after tepid debt auction demand       
>Euro edges lower vs dollar after soft German data  
>Oil futures mixed after surge on U.S. stock draw   
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP **
    
A group of investors that includes private equity fund Affinity
Equity is buying a $1.1 billion stake in South Korea's unlisted
Kyobo Life Insurance from Daewoo International Corp,
in what would be the second-largest private equity backed deal
in Asia ex-Japan this year. 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
