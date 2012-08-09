FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares power to 3-mth high as foreigners gobble up stocks
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 9, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares power to 3-mth high as foreigners gobble up stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Offshore investors buy the most net shares in 13-mths
    * China data adds to growing hopes of global c.bank actions
    * China-linked, growth sensitive cyclicals rally across
board

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korean shares surged to a
three-month closing high on Thursday on heavy foreign buying,
with the market underpinned by hopes of decisive action by major
central banks to address the fiscal crisis in Europe and bolster
global growth.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.96 percent to close at 1,940.59 points, smashing above its
closely watched 120-day moving average.
    A revised figure of net foreign buying of South Korean
shares updated after the closing bell stood at 1.57 trillion won
($1.4 billion), a 13-month daily record.
    "There was a large overshoot on heavy positional unwinding
as investors who had bet against the market closed out their
short futures on expiry," said Lim Soo-gyun, an analyst at
Samsung Securities.
    Thursday was the expiration date for stock options on the
KOSPI, and the 1.78 trillion won ($1.6 billion) worth of net
shares bought through programmed transactions was the largest
single-day sum ever.
    Sentiment was firmly in "risk-on" mode, as investors
relished the prospects of bond-buying by the European Central
Bank to ease onerous borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, while
Chinese data released on Thursday left the door open for further
supportive measures for the world's second largest economy.
    The broad market rally saw all 19 industry group sub-indices
tracked by bourse operator Korea Exchange ending in positive
territory. Winning shares outnumbered losers 5 to 2.
    China's factory output slumped in July to its weakest in
just over three years while its growth in retail sales was
slower-than-expected, reinforcing market expectations that
Beijing will further loosen monetary policy before the end of
September. 
    Earlier in the session, separate data showed China's annual
consumer inflation had fallen to a 30-month low in July, setting
it on course to undershoot the government's annual target of 4
percent and providing more leg-room for Chinese policymakers to
take supportive action. 
    China-linked shares such as shipyards and steelmakers
outperformed peers, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering soaring 6.1 percent while Dongkuk Steel
 jumped 6.2 percent.
    NHN which operates Naver, the country's most
popular search portal, underperformed, edging down 0.2 percent
after its second-quarter operating profit dropped 7.5 percent
from the January-March period. 
    South Korea's central bank kept interest rates steady on
Thursday as widely expected to assess the impact of last month's
surprise cut, but investors continued to price in another
reduction soon to shore up Asia's fourth-largest economy.
    

           Move on day                +0.87 percent               
           12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                 
           12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                
           Change on yr               +4.24 percent               
           All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011               
           All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981 
 ($1 = 1128.2500 won)

 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.