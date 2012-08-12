FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen losing steam after five-day rally
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen losing steam after five-day rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to trade
in a tight range on Monday as investors take a breather after a
five-day rally backed by hopes of decisive policy action from
major central banks to bolster growth and address a deepening
fiscal crisis in Europe.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.3 percent on Friday to close at 1,946.4 points, a 5.3 percent
weekly rise that was its best in seven months.
    "With major stimulus action in the near horizon from global
central banks, there is little likelihood of a steep downturn in
risk appetite ... but in the near term, investors may be tempted
to consolidate their gains and secure some profits from the
latest rally," said Tong Yang Securities in a note to clients.
    Hopes of renewed bond-buying by the European Central Bank
and gloomy Chinese data, which left the door open for further
supportive measures for the world's second-largest economy,
lifted the KOSPI to its three-month highs, smashing above its
60-day and 120-day moving averages.
    Foreign investors were the main drivers, gobbling up more
than a net 3 trillion won ($2.65 billion) of shares last week.
    The main bourse is up 6.6 percent for the year but still 5.4
percent short of its 2012-high of 2,057.28 points registered on
March 14 at the peak of a first-quarter liquidity rally.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @2149 GMT----------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,405.87      0.22%     3.070    
USD/JPY                   78.26     -0.01%    -0.010    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.659       --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,619.44     -0.01%    -0.110    
US CRUDE                 $92.87      0.00%     0.000    
DOW JONES              13207.95      0.32%     42.76    
ASIA ADRS               120.91      0.22%      0.26    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 ekes out gains to run streak to six days   
>U.S. bond prices up on global economic worry       
>Euro posts weekly loss vs dollar, yen              
>Oil falls as China buys less, weak global demand   
    
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.