SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged lower on Monday on further evidence of sluggish global growth, snapping a five-day winning streak as investors consolidated gains from a rally backed by hopes of further stimulus by global central banks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.72 percent to close at 1,932.44 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)