Seoul shares seen rangebound as global growth worries weigh
#Financials
August 13, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen rangebound as global growth worries weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trapped in a
narrow range on Tuesday after Wall Street snapped a six-day
winning streak on signs of further slowing in the global
economy.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.72 percent to 1,932.44 points on Monday, but remained in
bullish territory above the 120-day moving average of 1,920
points. 
 
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:05GMT------------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,404.11    -0.13%       -1.760
USD/JPY                   78.33     0.04        %0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.666      --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,609.65     0.01%        0.110
US CRUDE                 $92.72    -0.01%       -0.010
DOW JONES              13169.43    -0.29%       -38.52
ASIA ADRS               120.12    -0.65%        -0.79
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs 
>Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers         
>Euro makes wary move higher vs USD                 
>Brent up on supply worry, economic fears check gain 
      
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**CHEIL WORLDWIDE INC **         
According to media reports, Cheil Worldwide Inc,
South Korea's top advertising company, has taken over
Shanghai-based advertising agency Bravo.

**DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO **
Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co won a $124
million contract to construct government buildings in Algeria,
local media said.

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
