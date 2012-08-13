Seoul shares seen rangebound as global growth worries weigh

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen trapped in a narrow range on Tuesday after Wall Street snapped a six-day winning streak on signs of further slowing in the global economy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.72 percent to 1,932.44 points on Monday, but remained in bullish territory above the 120-day moving average of 1,920 points. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:05GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,404.11 -0.13% -1.760 USD/JPY 78.33 0.04 %0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.666 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,609.65 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE $92.72 -0.01% -0.010 DOW JONES 13169.43 -0.29% -38.52 ASIA ADRS 120.12 -0.65% -0.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs >Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers >Euro makes wary move higher vs USD >Brent up on supply worry, economic fears check gain ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **CHEIL WORLDWIDE INC ** According to media reports, Cheil Worldwide Inc, South Korea's top advertising company, has taken over Shanghai-based advertising agency Bravo. **DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO ** Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co won a $124 million contract to construct government buildings in Algeria, local media said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Gallagher)