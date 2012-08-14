FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rise on policy hopes ahead of U.S, euro zone data
August 14, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rise on policy hopes ahead of U.S, euro zone data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Growth worries offset by optimism c.banks will act
    * Foreigners net stock buyers for a 7th straight day
    * Shipyards fall after Hyundai Heavy's 67 pct profit drop
    * Kumho down 15 pct on capital writedown plan

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday,
lifted by optimism over prospects for major central banks to
ease policy further, while investors awaited fresh economic data
from the United States and euro zone later in the day.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
1.27 percent to close at 1,956.96 points, well above its 120-day
moving average.
    "The market is not without underlying worries at the moment,
but any doubts about growth are being shored up by strong
expectations of policy action," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst
at Tong Yang Securities.
    After a recent slew of lackluster data topped off by dismal
China trade data and a slowdown in Japan's economy, investors
are now eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic
product and July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices. 
    However, there's solid optimism that deteriorating global
growth prospects are reinforcing hopes of further stimulus
measures from global policymakers.
    There's been a sustained influx of foreign capital into
South Korea's stock market. Offshore investors picked up a net
422.6 billion won ($373.6 million) of shares on Tuesday, the
seventh straight day of net buying. That brought the streak's 
inflow to 3.6 trillion won.
    Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation
, South Korea's largest refiner, climbing 2.7 percent
while GS Holdings, the second biggest, rose 3
percent. 
    Shipyards bucked the bullish trend after industry bellwether
Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest
shipbuilder, posted a 67 percent fall in second quarter profit
on Monday.
    Hyundai Heavy shares fell 1 percent and Samsung Heavy
Industries dropped 0.6 percent.
    Kumho Industrial shares extended losses,
tumbling 8.1 percent after the cash-strapped conglomerate said
on Monday it was mulling a capital writedown plan to improve its
financial structure. It did not give details. 
    Kumho shares have fallen more than 15 percent since the
announcement.
    The KOSPI has clawed up more than 10 percent en route to a
string of three-month highs from its annual-low in late July on
steady hopes of policy action from global central banks,
although still nearly 5 percent off its 2012-high registered
earlier in March.
    The South Korean financial markets will be closed on
Wednesday for a public holiday.

           Move on day                +1.27 percent             
           12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011               
           12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011              
           Change on yr               +7.18 percent             
           All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011             
           All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981  
($1 = 1131.1000 Korean won)

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

