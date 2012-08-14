Seoul shares rise on policy hopes ahead of U.S, euro zone data

* Growth worries offset by optimism c.banks will act * Foreigners net stock buyers for a 7th straight day * Shipyards fall after Hyundai Heavy's 67 pct profit drop * Kumho down 15 pct on capital writedown plan By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by optimism over prospects for major central banks to ease policy further, while investors awaited fresh economic data from the United States and euro zone later in the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.27 percent to close at 1,956.96 points, well above its 120-day moving average. "The market is not without underlying worries at the moment, but any doubts about growth are being shored up by strong expectations of policy action," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. After a recent slew of lackluster data topped off by dismal China trade data and a slowdown in Japan's economy, investors are now eyeing the euro zone's second quarter gross domestic product and July U.S. retail sales and consumer prices. However, there's solid optimism that deteriorating global growth prospects are reinforcing hopes of further stimulus measures from global policymakers. There's been a sustained influx of foreign capital into South Korea's stock market. Offshore investors picked up a net 422.6 billion won ($373.6 million) of shares on Tuesday, the seventh straight day of net buying. That brought the streak's inflow to 3.6 trillion won. Laggard crude oil refiners outperformed, with SK Innovation , South Korea's largest refiner, climbing 2.7 percent while GS Holdings, the second biggest, rose 3 percent. Shipyards bucked the bullish trend after industry bellwether Hyundai Heavy Industries, the world's largest shipbuilder, posted a 67 percent fall in second quarter profit on Monday. Hyundai Heavy shares fell 1 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries dropped 0.6 percent. Kumho Industrial shares extended losses, tumbling 8.1 percent after the cash-strapped conglomerate said on Monday it was mulling a capital writedown plan to improve its financial structure. It did not give details. Kumho shares have fallen more than 15 percent since the announcement. The KOSPI has clawed up more than 10 percent en route to a string of three-month highs from its annual-low in late July on steady hopes of policy action from global central banks, although still nearly 5 percent off its 2012-high registered earlier in March. The South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. Move on day +1.27 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +7.18 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1131.1000 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Borsuk)