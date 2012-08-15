FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares set to pause as stimulus hopes lose steam
August 15, 2012 / 11:32 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares set to pause as stimulus hopes lose steam

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to hold
a narrow range on Thursday, following a public holiday in the
previous session, as investors await further details on the
course of action by global central banks.
    South Korean equities have been propelled to a string of
three-month highs in recent sessions on steady hopes that the
European Central Bank will make good on its pledge to ease
onerous borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
    While tepid second-quarter growth data showing the euro zone
sinking back into a recession kept stimulus hopes alive,
surprisingly strong U.S. employment and retail sales data have
raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could put off another
round of bond-buying until more dire signs appear.
    "The market could be stuck in a lull before September, when
things are expected to get moving again in the policy action
front... until then, the index may wander around the 1,950 point
territory until it finds new momentum," said Lee Young-gon, an
analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
    Analysts say foreign investors may be the key factor while
the market awaits for further news on data and policy hints,
having contributed 3.6 trillion won ($3.2 billion) worth of net
buying in local stocks over the last seven trading days.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.27 percent on Tuesday to close at 1,956.96 points.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:53 GMT----------------- 
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,405.53     0.11%     1.600    
USD/JPY                   78.93    -0.08%    -0.060    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.817      --       0.085    
SPOT GOLD             $1,603.04     0.01%     0.160    
US CRUDE                 $94.21    -0.13%    -0.120    
DOW JONES              13164.78    -0.06%     -7.36    
ASIA ADRS               119.04    -0.43%     -0.51    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St continues advance but at a snail's pace    
>Yields rise on stronger U.S. data                  
>Dollar gain from diminished prospect for Fed easing 
>Brent ends above $116 to 3-month high              
($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
