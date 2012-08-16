FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares retreat as investors seek further easing clues
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2012 / 2:15 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares retreat as investors seek further easing clues

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Hanwha tumbles after court gives prison sentence to chairman

* Kumho Tire falls after union workers go on strike - report

* Woongjin Holdings up 1.2 pct after $965 mln Coway stake sale

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower on Thursday morning as investors consolidated gains from a recent rally while waiting on global policymakers to flesh out plans to bolster growth and address a fiscal crisis in Europe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.26 percent at 1,951.79 points as of 0205 GMT.

While tepid second-quarter growth data showing the euro zone sinking back into a recession kept stimulus hopes alive in that region, surprisingly strong U.S. employment and retail sales data have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve could put off another round of bond-buying until more dire signs appear.

Renewed uncertainty over the prospects of Fed easing prompted investors to take profits, with the KOSPI having touched a string of three-month highs during its latest surge.

“We are looking at the market from a long-term perspective and see room for further gains... the index looks to have secured a comfortable foothold above its 120-day and 200-day moving averages, signs that investors are confident of improving fundamentals ahead,” said Hyundai Securities in a note to clients.

Steady net foreign buying continued to underpin the market, cushioning the main board from steeper declines, with offshore players picking up a net 112.8 billion won ($99.85 million) worth of shares on Thursday morning and placing themselves on track for an eight-day buying streak.

Shares in Hanwha Corp tumbled 4.7 percent, extending losses after a South Korean court handed a 4-year prison sentence to Hanwha Group chairman Kim Seung-youn on charges including embezzlement.

Kumho Tire shares slumped 4.1 percent after local media, citing a union official, said unionized workers of the tire maker had walked out for an indefinite strike demanding higher wages.

Woongjin Holdings rose 1.2 percent after announcing a $965 million stake sale in water purifier maker Woongjin Coway to private equity fund MBK Partners at a 33 percent premium over Coway’s last closing price. ($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.