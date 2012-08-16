FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end flat, lack of stimulus cues keeps market at bay
August 16, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares end flat, lack of stimulus cues keeps market at bay

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Foreigners remain bullish, log 8-day buying streak
    * Hanwha falls after Group chairman handed prison sentence
    * Kumho Tire tumbles 4.1 pct on workers' strike - report
    * E-Mart down 3.4 pct after Moody's releases gloomy outlook

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended nearly flat on
Thursday after a rangebound trading session, as investors
consolidated gains from a recent rally while awaiting further
news on expected easing action from major central banks to
bolster growth.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.05 percent higher to close at 1,957.91 points, a whisker above
Tuesday's fresh, three-month closing high.
    "The market is losing traction around the 1,950 point level
and nothing on the news or the data front is providing enough
fuel to restart momentum," said Song Chang-sung, an analyst at
Hanyang Securities.
    Stimulus hopes took a slight hit after surprisingly strong
U.S. employment and retail sales data raised concerns that the
Federal Reserve could put off another round of bond-buying until
more dire signs appear.
    But resilient U.S. data was offset by a report showing tepid
second-quarter growth in the euro zone, signs that the
single-currency bloc is sliding back into recession and keeping
alive hopes of further easing action by the European Central
Bank. 
    Foreign investors continued to underpin the market, picking
up a net 353.1 billion won ($312.6 million) worth of shares to
set an eight-day buying streak, having bought a net 4 trillion
won worth during that time.
    "You have to question how long this buying streak can last
in such a quiet market," Song said.
    "Foreigners have picked up nearly 10 trillion won in net
shares so far this year, but it's more of a buy-back move after
they sold a net 10 trillion won worth last year... buying will
be difficult to sustain for long without a significant change in
external risk factors."
    Despite the lull, the main board is still sitting
comfortably in bullish territory, well above its 120-day moving
average of 1,919.86 points.
    "We are looking at the market from a long-term perspective
and see room for further gains... the index looks to have
secured a comfortable foothold above its 120-day and 200-day
moving averages, signs that investors are confident moving
forward on improved fundamental outlook," said Hyundai
Securities in a note to clients. 
    Shares in Hanwha Corp fell 2.6 percent after a
South Korean court handed down a 4-year prison sentence to
Hanwha Group chairman Kim Seung-youn on charges including
embezzlement and breach of trust. 
    Kumho Tire shares slumped 4.1 percent after
local media, citing a union official, said unionized workers at 
the tire maker had gone on indefinite strike for higher wages. 
    E-Mart, South Korea's largest discount retail
chain, saw its shares fall 3.4 percent after Moody's Investor
Service said its performance will remain sluggish over the next
12-18 months. 

           Move on day                +0.05 percent             
           12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011               
           12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011              
           Change on yr               +7.23 percent             
           All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011             
           All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981 
($1 = 1129.6500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)

