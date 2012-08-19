FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares poised to open higher after Merkel backs ECB
August 19, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares poised to open higher after Merkel backs ECB

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to open
higher on Monday, as a pledge of support from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel for European Central Bank action to temper the
eurozone's growing debt crisis soothed investors worries about a
possible roadblock to further easing.
    In a departure from her staunch pro-austerity stance, Merkel
voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting
strategy, easing concerns of political friction within the
single-currency bloc. 
    "The market is gaining ground on a much more solid footing
compared to the first-quarter liquidity rally and the relative
stability offers more room for further, sustainable gains... a
string of U.S. data this week will be the key variables
however," Tong Yang Securities in a note to clients.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.58 percent to close at 1,946.54 points on Friday.
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT------------------  
            INSTRUMENT     LAST       PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,418.16      0.19%    2.650    
USD/JPY                    79.51     -0.04%   -0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD      1.814        --     0.000    
SPOT GOLD              $1,617.44      0.11%    1.850    
US CRUDE                  $96.25      0.25%    0.240    
DOW JONES               13275.20      0.19%    25.09    
ASIA ADRS                120.44      0.24%     0.29    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 up for 6th week; fear index hits 5 yr low  
>Yields slip as August price reductions draw buyers 
>Euro rally wanes, US dollar at 5-week high vs yen  
>Brent crude down on possibility of reserves release 
 
    
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
    
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it had agreed
with Siemens's light bulb unit Osram to settle all
LED patent suits and reached license agreements for their patent
portfolios, ending a more than year-long patent battle between
the two firms. 
 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

