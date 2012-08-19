Seoul shares poised to open higher after Merkel backs ECB

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to open higher on Monday, as a pledge of support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel for European Central Bank action to temper the eurozone's growing debt crisis soothed investors worries about a possible roadblock to further easing. In a departure from her staunch pro-austerity stance, Merkel voiced support for ECB President Mario Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy, easing concerns of political friction within the single-currency bloc. "The market is gaining ground on a much more solid footing compared to the first-quarter liquidity rally and the relative stability offers more room for further, sustainable gains... a string of U.S. data this week will be the key variables however," Tong Yang Securities in a note to clients. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.58 percent to close at 1,946.54 points on Friday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,418.16 0.19% 2.650 USD/JPY 79.51 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.814 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,617.44 0.11% 1.850 US CRUDE $96.25 0.25% 0.240 DOW JONES 13275.20 0.19% 25.09 ASIA ADRS 120.44 0.24% 0.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 up for 6th week; fear index hits 5 yr low >Yields slip as August price reductions draw buyers >Euro rally wanes, US dollar at 5-week high vs yen >Brent crude down on possibility of reserves release ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it had agreed with Siemens's light bulb unit Osram to settle all LED patent suits and reached license agreements for their patent portfolios, ending a more than year-long patent battle between the two firms. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)