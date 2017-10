Aug 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics , South Korea’s most valuable firm, fell 3 percent in early trade on Monday, extending falls into a second day as investors took profits following a one-month surge.

Samsung shares soared 23 percent from its most recent trough registered on July 12, outpacing gains in the main board by nearly three-fold. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)