Seoul shares slip, bump up against technical resistance
August 20, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares slip, bump up against technical resistance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Samsung Elec down for a 2nd day on profit-taking
    * STX Shipbuilding down 1.9 pct on report of bond issue
    * Daewoo Shipbuilding up 2.2 pct after $1.9 bln order

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares dipped on Monday
morning after rallying for much of this month, with technical
indicators capping further upward momentum but expectations of
decisive policy action from the European central bank providing
firm support.
   Foreign buying was markedly slower, only a net 12.4 billion
won ($10.9 million) worth of shares in early trade, after a
combined net 4.2 trillion won in the last nine sessions.
    "There aren't many risk variables threatening the market at
the moment, but after the index jumped 200-points in such a
short amount of time technical resistance is growing stronger," 
Daewoo Securities said in a note its clients.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.18 percent at 1,942.96 points as of 0200 GMT.
    Last week, the KOSPI notched up a string of three-month
highs and established a firm presence in bullish territory above
its closely-watched 120-day moving average last week but
analysts say profit-taking may restrict the index near the 1,950
level in the short term.
    However sentiment for risk assets in general was helped by  
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's supportive remarks for the
ECB's debt-fighting efforts and forecast-beating U.S. consumer
sentiment data.
    Index-giant Samsung Electronics, which accounts
for nearly 17 percent of the KOSPI's overall market
capitalisation, was hit by profit-taking for a second straight
session, declining 1.8 percent.
    STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 1.9 percent on
dilution fears after local media said the company, part of the
cash-strapped STX Group, was planning to issue bonds with
warrants to shore up liquidity.
    Main bourse operator Korea Exchange has asked STX to submit
a regulatory filing in response to the reports by 0900 GMT.
    Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering bucked
the broader trend, climbing 2.6 percent after saying it won a
2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) order to build five fixed
drilling platforms for an unnamed Africa-based
firm. 
    
($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

