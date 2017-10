SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s benchmark share index closed nearly flat on Monday, holding just below a three-month high as investors took a breather following a month-long rally, although sentiment remained upbeat on hopes of decisive action by the European Central Bank to contain the region’s debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent lower to close at 1,946.31 points. . (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)