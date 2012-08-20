Seoul shares close nearly flat as post-rally fatigue sets in

* Net foreign buying markedly lower after 9-day spree * STX Shipbuilding down 2.4 pct on report of bond issue * Daewoo Shipbuilding up 1.8 pct after $1.9 bln order By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed flat, just below a three-month high on Monday following recent gains, although investors remained cautious amid hopes the European Central Bank might take decision action to contain that region's debt crisis. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.01 percent lower to close at 1,946.31 points after a constrained, rangebound trading session. "Risky bets are still flowing into emerging markets and nothing unique stands out in the case of South Korea to stir particular risk aversion... there's little need to worry," said Kwak Byung-ryul, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Last week, the KOSPI notched up a string of three-month highs and established a firm presence in bullish territory above its closely-watched 120-day moving average, but analysts say a cycle of profit-taking may restrict the index near the 1,950 level in the short term. Some investors saw renewed optimism stemming from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's remarks in support of the ECB's debt-fighting strategy and following forecast-beating U.S. consumer sentiment data last week. "There aren't many risk variables threatening the market at the moment, but after the index jumped 200-points in such a short amount of time, technical resistance is growing stronger," Daewoo Securities said in a note to its clients. Foreign investors picked up only a net 34.6 billion won ($30.5 million) worth of shares on Monday, pumping the brakes after gobbling up a combined net 4.2 trillion won worth in the last nine consecutive sessions of net buying. Index-giant Samsung Electronics, which accounts for nearly 17 percent of the KOSPI's overall market capitalization, was weighed down for a second straight session by investors selling to lock in profits, declining 0.9 percent although managing to pare back steep earlier losses of more than 3 percent. "Investors have taken on a slightly more conservative view of Samsung for now, with rivals Apple flying high ahead of the impending release of a new iPhone that has taken its shares to all-time highs," said Song Jong-ho, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 2.4 percent on dilution concerns after local media said the company, part of the cash-strapped STX Group, was planning to issue bonds with warrants to shore up liquidity. Main bourse operator Korea Exchange had asked STX to submit a regulatory filing in response to the reports by 0900 GMT. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering bucked the broader trend, climbing 1.8 percent after saying it had been given a 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) order to build five fixed drilling platforms for an unnamed Africa-based firm. Move on day -0.01 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.6 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)