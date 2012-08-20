FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares close nearly flat as post-rally fatigue sets in
August 20, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares close nearly flat as post-rally fatigue sets in

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Net foreign buying markedly lower after 9-day spree
    * STX Shipbuilding down 2.4 pct on report of bond issue
    * Daewoo Shipbuilding up 1.8 pct after $1.9 bln order

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed flat, just
below a three-month high on Monday following recent gains,
although investors remained cautious amid hopes the European
Central Bank might take decision action to contain that region's
debt crisis.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent lower to close at 1,946.31 points after a
constrained, rangebound trading session.
    "Risky bets are still flowing into emerging markets and
nothing unique stands out in the case of South Korea to stir
particular risk aversion... there's little need to worry," said
Kwak Byung-ryul, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
    Last week, the KOSPI notched up a string of three-month
highs and established a firm presence in bullish territory above
its closely-watched 120-day moving average, but analysts say a
cycle of profit-taking may restrict the index near the 1,950
level in the short term. 
    Some investors saw renewed optimism stemming from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's remarks in support of the ECB's
debt-fighting strategy and following forecast-beating U.S.
consumer sentiment data last week.
    "There aren't many risk variables threatening the market at
the moment, but after the index jumped 200-points in such a
short amount of time, technical resistance is growing stronger,"
 Daewoo Securities said in a note to its clients. 
    Foreign investors picked up only a net 34.6 billion won
($30.5 million) worth of shares on Monday, pumping the brakes
after gobbling up a combined net 4.2 trillion won worth in the
last nine consecutive sessions of net buying. 
    Index-giant Samsung Electronics, which accounts
for nearly 17 percent of the KOSPI's overall market
capitalization, was weighed down for a second straight session
by investors selling to lock in profits, declining 0.9 percent
although managing to pare back steep earlier losses of more than
3 percent.
    "Investors have taken on a slightly more conservative view
of Samsung for now, with rivals Apple flying high ahead of the
impending release of a new iPhone that has taken its shares to
all-time highs," said Song Jong-ho, an analyst at KDB Daewoo
Securities.
    Shares in STX Offshore & Shipbuilding fell 2.4
percent on dilution concerns after local media said the company,
part of the cash-strapped STX Group, was planning to issue bonds
with warrants to shore up liquidity. 
    Main bourse operator Korea Exchange had asked STX to submit
a regulatory filing in response to the reports by 0900 GMT. 
    Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering bucked
the broader trend, climbing 1.8 percent after saying it had been
given a 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) order to build five
fixed drilling platforms for an unnamed Africa-based
firm. 

          Move on day                -0.01 percent              
          12-month high   2,192.83   8 July 2011                
          12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011               
          Change on yr               +6.6 percent              
          All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011              
          All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981
($1 = 1134.2500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
