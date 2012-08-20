FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen steady; ECB coy on intervention
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 20, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen steady; ECB coy on intervention

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to start
little changed on Tuesday, with investors awaiting further clues
about any action from the European Central Bank (ECB) to ease
the region's fiscal crisis.
    An ECB spokesman downplayed reports from German magazine Der
Spiegel that the bank was planning to set a cap on bond yields
above which it would buy government debt issued by member
states.
    "The Korean market has pulled itself out of deeply
undervalued territory, but there is little momentum left to
drive further gains," said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.01 percent lower to close at 1,946.31 points on Monday.
    Expectations that the ECB will step in to ease crippling
borrowing costs in Spain and Italy have taken the KOSPI to a
string of three-month highs in August, until signs of fatigue
brought the rally to a halt since last Friday.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:47 GMT---------------- 
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST   PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,418.13      -0%     -0.030    
USD/JPY                   79.45    0.06%      0.050    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.811     --       -0.003    
SPOT GOLD             $1,620.28    0.29%      4.690    
US CRUDE                 $95.97    0.00%      0.000    
DOW JONES              13271.64   -0.03%      -3.56    
ASIA ADRS               120.40   -0.03%      -0.04    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St flat after rally;Apple biggest company ever 
>Bonds flat as central bank action stays focus      
>Euro rises,ECB uncertainty keeps investors cautious 
>Oil lower in choppy trading; Euro zone issues weigh 
    
**HYUNDAI MOTOR CO **
    
Hyundai Motor's labour union in South Korea plans to
stage a partial strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, a union
spokesman said, stepping up the pressure on the automaker in
ongoing annual wage talks. 
    
**KOREA LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD **
    
Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd is unlikely to pursue
its planned purchase of Dutch insurer ING's Southeast
Asian life insurance operations, a spokesman for the Korean
firm's parent Hanwha Group said on Monday. 

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.