SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares drifted lower on Tuesday for a third-straight day of marginal losses, with a month-long rally losing steam as investors stood pat while they waited for more details on the European Central Bank’s pledge to take further easing action.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.16 percent to close at 1,943.22 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)