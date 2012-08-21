Seoul shares drift lower as ECB uncertainty lingers

* Foreigner investors net buyers for an 11th straight day * Retailers soar as they enter busy shopping season * SK Hynix up 2.4 pct on hopes of DRAM price recovery * Ssangyong E&C falls on failed takeover bid by E-Land By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were slightly lower on Tuesday for a third day as investors held off bets until it was clear what steps the European Central Bank would take to tackle the debt crisis in the euro zone. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.16 percent to close at 1,943.22 points as a month-long rally appeared to be losing steam. "It is difficult to expect euro zone member states to bridge all of their differences over the debt-fighting strategy within a short time frame, but supportive comments from Merkel are keeping alive expectations of a positive eventuality," said IBK Securities in a note to its clients. Hopes that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy have taken the KOSPI to a string of three-month highs in August, bolstered by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's remarks voicing support for the ECB's crisis-fighting steps. The rally ground to a halt last Friday. The ECB remained tight-lipped over the method and scale of its eventual intervention, expected to take place as early as September, while quashing a report from German magazine Der Spiegel that the bank was planning to set a cap on bond yields, above which it would buy government debt issued by member states. Net foreign buying, which has served as a backbone of the latest rally, persisted on Tuesday with foreigners picking up a net 179.6 billion Korean won ($158.1 million) worth of shares to set an 11-day buying streak. Offshore investors have bought more than a net 4.5 trillion won worth of South Korean equities since August 6, but some analysts have flagged the presence of speculative short-term bets, or hot money, as a possible source of volatility ahead. Retailers advanced as they entered a busy holiday shopping season ahead of a major harvest festival, with Shinsegae rallying 5.6 percent while Hyundai Department Store rose 2.8 percent. Shares in memory chip maker SK Hynix rose 2.4 percent on the back of expectations that DRAM prices could break their downtrend on the way to stabilization and recovery in the second half of 2012. Ssangyong Engineering & Construction tumbled 3.5 percent after E-Land Group's proposed bid for the company was scuppered following a breakdown in negotiations with major shareholder Korea Asset Management Corp. Investors will be looking to the release of a slew of U.S. housing data this week, which have recently shown signs of a recovery, for broader signs of a turnaround in the world's largest economy. Move on day -0.16 percent 12-month high 2,192.83 8 July 2011 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +6.43 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1135.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglsni)