Seoul shares fall on profit-taking after sharp rally
August 22, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall on profit-taking after sharp rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell more than 1
percent on Wednesday, as investors took profits on a month-long
rally as they wait to see if the European Central Bank will act
boldly to rein in the growing debt crisis in the euro zone.
    Hopes that the ECB will step in to ease borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy propelled the KOSPI to three-month highs in
August, although the rally has sputtered since Friday on
concerns that the market has become overheated.
    "The market is fatigued but remains on an uptrend...falling
bond yields in the euro zone's peripheral economies and rising
yields in U.S. Treasuries indicate that investors are still
embracing risk," Bookook Securities said in a note to clients.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.2 percent to 1,919.30 points as of 0205 GMT.
    The Daily Telegraph, a British newspaper, supported a report
over the weekend in a German magazine that the ECB planned to
put a hard cap on Spanish and Italian bond yields. 
    An ECB spokeswoman, asked about the Telegraph story,
referred to the ECB's statement on Monday, when it said it was
misleading to report on policy decisions that had not been made.
    Profit-takers targeted outperforming cyclicals, with
builders and shipyards leading morning falls.
    Samsung Engineering & Construction fell 2.8
percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries slumped 3
percent.
    Kumho Industrial slumped 4.3 percent, set to put
in an eight-day losing streak sparked when the cash-strapped
conglomerate said that it was mulling a capital writedown plan. 
    But shares in SK Chemicals climbed 0.8 percent
after posting a 43 percent jump in second-quarter profit
compared to a year earlier.

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

