South Korean shares drift lower for 4th day as momentum stalls
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

South Korean shares drift lower for 4th day as momentum stalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday with investors consolidating gains from a month-long rally while waiting on the European Central Bank to flesh out its plan to tackle the debt problems of Spain and Italy.

Shipyards underperformed on profit-taking, with Hyundai Heavy Industries sliding 2.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 1.6 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.41 percent to close at 1,935.20 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
