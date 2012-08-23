FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares edge up on Fed stimulus hopes
August 23, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares edge up on Fed stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose slightly on Thursday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may deliver another round of monetary stimulus offset further signs of contraction in China’s manufacturing sector.

Automobile and chemical sectors underperformed, with Hyundai Mobis falling 3.3 percent, while LG Chem fell 2.8 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.38 percent to close at 1,942.54 points, breaking a four-day losing. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

