Seoul shares seen lower as stimulus doubts emerge
August 23, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen lower as stimulus doubts emerge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to turn lower
on Friday, taking their cues from U.S. shares which fell as
hopes of quick stimulus action from the U.S. Federal Reserve
faded. 
    "Global shares are undergoing a technical correction, and
South Korean stocks are no exception," said Kim Young-joon, an
analyst at SK Securities.
    "Expectations for fresh stimulus action have been largely
reflected in shares, so shares will continue to take a breather
next week," he said.  
    A Federal Reserve official on Thursday leaned against the
impression that the U.S. central bank was locked into easing
monetary policy at its meeting next month, noting that economic
data had improved in recent weeks. 
    "Seoul shares seem under pressure and foreign buying is
likely to decrease," said Cho Byeong-hyun, an analyst at Tong
Yang Securities, said.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.38 percent at 1,942.54 points on Thursday, breaking a
four-day losing streak.
- ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @21:49 GMT-------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500              1,402.08    -0.81%   -11.410    
USD/JPY                 78.53     0.08%     0.060    
10-YR US TSY YLD   1.675      --      -0.021    
SPOT GOLD           $1,672.04     1.13%    18.650    
US CRUDE               $96.27     0.00%     0.000    
DOW JONES            13057.46    -0.88%   -115.30    
ASIA ADRS             119.87    -0.45%     -0.54    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St falls as Fed doubts knock equities         
>Prices firm, tracking Treasuries                   
>Euro hits 7-week high vs dollar on Spain aid talks 
>Brent crude pares gain as stimulus hopes ease      
    
    TECH SHARES
    Hewlett-Packard Co, the No. 1 PC maker, posted an
$8.9 billion loss and cut its earnings outlook for the year, 
echoing concerns raised by rival Dell Inc about
faltering demand for PCs. 

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Daum Kim; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
