South Korean shares hit 2-week closing low on Fed, global growth woes

* Banks underperform on dimmed Fed easing hopes * Foreigners revert to sellers to snap 13-day buying streak * Woongjin tumbles 4.9 pct on plan of new share issues By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a two-week closing low on Friday as investors grew doubtful about stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon and concerns about global growth returned to the fore. Stock and currency markets were cheered earlier in the week by the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting which hinted at near-term easing. But the rally was cut short after a senior Fed official said U.S. economic data has shown recent signs of improvement, leaning against expectations of policy action. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.17 percent to close at 1,919.81 points, down 1.4 percent for the week and its lowest level since August 8. Financials were the top underperformers, with Hana Financial Group tumbling 4.4 percent and Woori Finance Holdings down 3.9 percent. Concerns over sluggish global growth re-entered the spotlight after Markit's flash purchase managers' index (PMI) showed the euro zone economy sinking into a double-dip recession while China reported similarly sluggish activity. Shipyards, highly dependant on demand from Europe, registered sharp losses as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering slid 3.4 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries shed 2.4 percent. "It was one bad news on top of another today, and the market has reached levels where we can no longer expect further gains from hopes of easing alone without any tangible action," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Renewed uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone also weighed on sentiment, after German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande jointly told Athens it should not expect leeway on its bailout agreement unless it sticks to tough reform targets. Broad falls across the main board saw 18 out of 19 industry group sub-indices tracked by bourse operator Korea Exchange ending up in the red. Foreign investors snapped a 13-day buying streak on Friday, dumping a net 240 billion won ($212.3 million) worth of shares. The KOSPI 200 index of large caps fell 1.4 percent, underperforming the broader market as net foreign selling weighed on blue-chips, with losing shares in the 200-share benchmark outnumbering gainers more than 3 to 1. Shares in Woongjin Holdings sank 4.9 percent after the company said it was considering issuing new shares to bolster liquidity, but declined to outline further details. Cash-strapped Woongjin has already sold its water purifier making former subsidiary Woongjin Coway for $1.1 billion to a South Korean private equity fund earlier this month. Move on day -1.17 percent 12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012 12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011 Change on yr +5.15 percent All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011 All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1130.5750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)