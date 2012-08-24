FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean shares hit 2-week closing low on Fed, global growth woes
August 24, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

South Korean shares hit 2-week closing low on Fed, global growth woes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Banks underperform on dimmed Fed easing hopes
    * Foreigners revert to sellers to snap 13-day buying streak
    * Woongjin tumbles 4.9 pct on plan of new share issues

    By Joonhee Yu
    SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell to a
two-week closing low on Friday as investors grew doubtful about
stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon and
concerns about global growth returned to the fore.
     Stock and currency markets were cheered earlier in the week
by the release of minutes from the latest Fed meeting which
hinted at near-term easing. 
    But the rally was cut short after a senior Fed official said
U.S. economic data has shown recent signs of improvement,
leaning against expectations of policy action. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.17 percent to close at 1,919.81 points, down 1.4 percent for
the week and its lowest level since August 8.    
    Financials were the top underperformers, with Hana Financial
Group tumbling 4.4 percent and Woori Finance
Holdings down 3.9 percent. 
    Concerns over sluggish global growth re-entered the
spotlight after Markit's flash purchase managers' index (PMI)
showed the euro zone economy sinking into a double-dip recession
while China reported similarly sluggish activity.
 
    Shipyards, highly dependant on demand from Europe,
registered sharp losses as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering slid 3.4 percent while Hyundai Heavy
Industries shed 2.4 percent. 
    "It was one bad news on top of another today, and the market
has reached levels where we can no longer expect further gains
from hopes of easing alone without any tangible action," said
Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. 
    Renewed uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone
also weighed on sentiment, after German and French leaders
Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande jointly told Athens it
should not expect leeway on its bailout agreement unless it
sticks to tough reform targets. 
    Broad falls across the main board saw 18 out of 19 industry
group sub-indices tracked by bourse operator Korea Exchange
ending up in the red. 
    Foreign investors snapped a 13-day buying streak on Friday,
dumping a net 240 billion won ($212.3 million) worth of shares.
    The KOSPI 200 index of large caps fell 1.4 percent,
underperforming the broader market as net foreign selling
weighed on blue-chips, with losing shares in the 200-share
benchmark outnumbering gainers more than 3 to 1.
    Shares in Woongjin Holdings sank 4.9 percent
after the company said it was considering issuing new shares to
bolster liquidity, but declined to outline further details. 
    Cash-strapped Woongjin has already sold its water purifier
making former subsidiary Woongjin Coway for $1.1
billion to a South Korean private equity fund earlier this
month. 

         Move on day                -1.17 percent               
         12-month high   2,049.28   3 April 2012                
         12-month low    1,644.11   26 Sept 2011                
         Change on yr               +5.15 percent               
         All-time high   2,231.47   27 April 2011               
         All-time low       93.10   6 January 1981 
($1 = 1130.5750 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

