Seoul shares seen boxed in range, eyes on cenbanks
August 28, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen boxed in range, eyes on cenbanks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen treading
water on Wednesday as investors wait on a closely watched
gathering of central bankers later this week for possible clues
on further stimulus measures.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down just 0.08 percent on Tuesday to close at 1,916.33 points. 
    "Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments at Jackson Hole on
Friday will be the key determinant for market movements in the
short term," said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung
Securities. 
    Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up
1.3 percent on Tuesday, following Monday's 7.5 percent tumble
after a U.S. patent verdict favouring rival Apple Inc. 
    Analysts expect the stock to be rangebound in the short term
as investors await further moves, including a possible sales ban
on eight Samsung phones and a possible extension of the ruling
to newer Samsung products.
    U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as mixed U.S.
data gave little indication whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
could signal more economic stimulus this Friday. 
    The euro rose against the U.S. dollar on bets the European
Central Bank will soon act to tackle the bloc's debt crisis.
 

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT-----------------
               INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500               1,409.30      -0.08%      -1.140
USD/JPY                  78.52       0.03%       0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.637        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD            $1,666.49       0.00%      -0.040
US CRUDE                $96.11      -0.23%      -0.220
DOW JONES             13102.99      -0.17%      -21.68
ASIA ADRS              118.78      -0.29%       -0.34
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year   
>Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation       
>Euro rallies vs dollar with Bernanke, ECB ahead    
>Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf   
     
---STOCKS TO WATCH---   
       
**MANDO **   

Mando Corp said Tuesday it had agreed to a combined
550 billion won ($484 million) worth of deals to provide
automobile parts to General Motors and Nissan Motor
. 

**GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION **
     
GS Engineering & Construction Corp said in a
regulatory filing Tuesday it had won a subcontract worth 475
billion won from Sumitomo Corp to build a section of an
urban railway in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 
    
($1 = 1136.8000 Korean won)

 (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
