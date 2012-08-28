Seoul shares seen boxed in range, eyes on cenbanks

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen treading water on Wednesday as investors wait on a closely watched gathering of central bankers later this week for possible clues on further stimulus measures. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down just 0.08 percent on Tuesday to close at 1,916.33 points. "Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments at Jackson Hole on Friday will be the key determinant for market movements in the short term," said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up 1.3 percent on Tuesday, following Monday's 7.5 percent tumble after a U.S. patent verdict favouring rival Apple Inc. Analysts expect the stock to be rangebound in the short term as investors await further moves, including a possible sales ban on eight Samsung phones and a possible extension of the ruling to newer Samsung products. U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday as mixed U.S. data gave little indication whether Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could signal more economic stimulus this Friday. The euro rose against the U.S. dollar on bets the European Central Bank will soon act to tackle the bloc's debt crisis. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:09 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,409.30 -0.08% -1.140 USD/JPY 78.52 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.637 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,666.49 0.00% -0.040 US CRUDE $96.11 -0.23% -0.220 DOW JONES 13102.99 -0.17% -21.68 ASIA ADRS 118.78 -0.29% -0.34 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat, volume among lightest of year >Bond prices rise in QE3 stimulus speculation >Euro rallies vs dollar with Bernanke, ECB ahead >Oil rises as Hurricane Isaac threatens U.S. Gulf ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **MANDO ** Mando Corp said Tuesday it had agreed to a combined 550 billion won ($484 million) worth of deals to provide automobile parts to General Motors and Nissan Motor . **GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION ** GS Engineering & Construction Corp said in a regulatory filing Tuesday it had won a subcontract worth 475 billion won from Sumitomo Corp to build a section of an urban railway in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. ($1 = 1136.8000 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)