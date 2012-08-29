Seoul shares inch up; Samsung Elec gains more ground

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher in early trading on Wednesday, with investors waiting on news of possible stimulus plans from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks later in the week.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent, extending its rebound from the previous session after a 7.5 percent fall on Monday following a sweeping victory for Apple in a U.S. patent lawsuit.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 p ercent at 1,919.48 p oints at 0003 GMT. (Reporting By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)